And the winners are ... Here's who took home SXSW Film Festival awards for 2021

The Oscars aren't until April 25, but here is some awards content to tide you over. South by Southwest has announced the winners of the audience and jury awards for the film festival, which ran online March 16-20.

The audience awards, announced March 23, were handed out by film fest programming theme. Highlights in the feature categories for audience awards include:

Headliners: "Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free" (director Mary Wharton)

Narrative feature competition: "The Fallout" (director Megan Park)

Documentary feature competition: "Not Going Quietly" (director Nicholas Bruckman)

Narrative spotlight: "Language Lessons" (director Natalie Morales)

Documentary spotlight: "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America" (directors Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler)

Visions: "Inbetween Girl" (director Mei Makino)

Midnighters: "Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror" (director Kier-La Janisse)

Global: "Ninjababy" (director Yngvild Sve Flikke)

24 Beats Per Second: "Soy Cubana" (directors Jeremy Ungar and Ivaylo Getov)

Festival Favorites: "In The Same Breath" (director Nanfu Wang)

2020 spotlight: "We Are the Thousand" (director Anita Rivaroli)

Here are the major narrative and documentary feature honorees for the jury awards, which were announced during the festival:

Narrative feature competition winner: "The Fallout"

Special jury recognition for multihyphenate storyteller: Directors Kelley Kali and Angelique Molina of "I'm Fine (Thanks for Asking)"

Special jury recognition for breakthrough performance: "Islands" (director Martin Edralin and actor Rogelio Balagtas)

Documentary feature competition winner: "Lily Topples the World" (director Jeremy Workman)

Special jury recognition for exceptional intimacy in storytelling: "Introducing, Selma Blair" (director Rachel Fleit)

Special jury recognition for humanity in social action: "Not Going Quietly"

Audience awards are voted on by festival attendees; jury awards are chosen by panels of film industry members, press and others. To see the full list of winners, go to sxsw.com.

