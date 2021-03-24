LGBTQ film from aGLIFF this spring: A drag queen documentary and more

Pride is in bloom this spring. Here's what aGLIFF — the All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival, which spotlights LGBTQ cinema in Austin — has on tap for its online programming this spring.

The documentary "Workhorse Queen" screens March 24-30. Directed by Angela Washko, the film follows "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 7 contestant and Rochester, New York, drag queen Mrs. Kasha Davis as she navigates a post-TV career.

"Cured," directed by Bennett Singer and Patrick Sammon, screens from April 22-28. The documentary charts the campaign that led the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses in 1973.

"Boy Meets Boy," screening May 20-26, is about two young men who meet on a Berlin dance floor and wander the city for less than a day before one has to fly home to London. The German film is directed by Daniel Sanchez Lopez.

AGLIFF also will host an edition of "Queer Film Theory 101," a series that "dissects films from the past and points out the hidden queer narratives," according to the festival, at 7 p.m. on April 8.

All of these spring events are $12 for the general public and free for aGLIFF members. For more information on how to watch, go to agliff.org.