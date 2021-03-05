Alamo Drafthouse hosting 'Lord of the Rings' reunions hosted by Stephen Colbert

Alamo Drafthouse is getting the fellowship back together.

The Austin-based theater chain announced on March 4 that it's put together a series of reunion Q&As to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "The Lord of Rings" film franchise. The reunions will be moderated by "The Late Show" host and Tolkien buff Stephen Colbert and will only be available to watch in theaters for now, according to a news release.

The reunions initially will be paired with screenings of the 4K remastering of the fantasy trilogy. Fans will be able to submit questions. The rollout schedule is as follows:

• "The Fellowship of the Ring": Beginning March 25, paired with a Q&A featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood.

• "The Two Towers": Beginning April 1, paired with a Q&A featuring Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen and Liv Tyler.

• "Return of the King": Beginning April 8, paired with a Q&A featuring Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis.

Alamo Drafthouse also will make the Q&As available to cinemas across the world for free, the company announced, as part of a "Support Local Cinemas" campaign. Customers can book the screenings at Alamo Drafthouse locations through the chain's private theater rental program, too. "Additionally, for fans who are unable to make it out to a theater safely at this time, the reunion conversations will later be made available online," according to the announcement.

"One of the experiences I miss most during this last year, beyond getting to hug my friends and travel, is sitting in a dark movie theater eagerly anticipating a new cinematic experience,” said Wood, a sometimes-Austinite, in a statement. According to the announcement, the actor, who played Frodo in the trilogy, helped organize the reunion. When Alamo Drafthouse co-founder and executive chairman Tim League "reached out with the idea that we could band together to bring some much needed support to independent theaters across the globe, I jumped at the chance to help."

For more information and to find tickets, go to drafthouse.com/LOTR20.

Alamo Drafthouse started reopening its theaters late last summer after closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, and they released a detailed list of pandemic safety protocols. The company also launched a virtual Alamo On Demand platform last year. On Wednesday, Alamo Drafthouse that it has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy as the pandemic continues to have an effect on its business.