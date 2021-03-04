ATX Television Festival stays virtual for 2021, with expanded dates

Just get a little more cozy on that couch. Austin's annual celebration of all things television will beamed to your home again this year.

ATX Television Festival on Thursday announced an expanded 10-day virtual event for 2021. Last year, the festival also held an "at-home" edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's event, ATX's 10th, will run June 11-20.

The fest promises screenings, panels, roundtable discussions, interstitial content, VOD programming, special events and more. The programming will have an interactive element, according to organizers, and some segments will be filmed at familiar Austin spots.

Festival founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson told the American-Statesman last year that they hoped things would be back to normal for a physical 2021 event, but McFarland said it “would be tone deaf and naive to not consider it not happening.” At the time, they left open the possibility of a hybrid of physical and virtual spaces for 2021.

The first round of programming will be announced in April. ATX also will continue its annual pitch competition this year.

Tickets go on sale April 1. Options include a festival badge ($150), a day pass ($25) and tickets to single events ($12). ATX also is launching an annual membership program that gives fans exclusive access to certain content. Memberships including festival badges also will open up April 1 for $300 for a limited time and early access. The fest says quarterly and annual membership options will be available in July.

Go to atxfestival.com for more information.

