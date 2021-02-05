This Black History Month, catch Austin film screenings virtually and in the theater

There are several local opportunities to mark Black History Month through film.

Austin's George Washington Carver Museum will present "Man in Me: The Documentary" through a virtual screening at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13. The screening will be followed by a discussion with director Isaac Rowe. Get more details at facebook.com/events/471585187558943.

At Evo Entertainment, with Kyle and Dripping Springs locations in the area, catch movies like "Remember the Titans," "Just Mercy," "Hidden Figures," "Selma" and "42" throughout February. Evo also links to discussion materials for most of the movies on its website at evocinemas.com/blackhistorymonth.

Alamo Drafthouse will screen a few repertory titles starring Black leads this month, including "Hidden Figures," "The Best Man," "Blade," "Candyman" and "Do the Right Thing." Go to drafthouse.com/austin for more information.

If you'd like to support a local exhibitor from home, Austin Film Society's virtual cinema has several stories of Black American life on tap, including "John Lewis: Good Trouble," "Miss Juneteenth," "Mr. Soul!," "River City Drumbeat" and "Nationtime." Go to austinfilm.org.

