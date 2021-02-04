Hill Country Film Festival plans in-person event for summer 2021

Will in-person, indoor film festivals return this summer?

Hill Country Film Festival organizers are hoping it's possible. The fest announced last week that its 12th annual event will invite audiences to downtown Fredericksburg from July 29-Aug. 1.

The festival will screen films in two venues, according to a news release: the Great Hall at the Hoffman Haus and the Nimitz Ballroom at the National Museum of the Pacific War.

Still, organizers recognize that plans might change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“While hosting the entire festival in person is our preference, we will be flexible and build in alternative plans in the instance we need to pivot to a hybrid model consisting of both in-person and virtual elements or host (the) festival completely online like the approach we took for our 2020 festival," Chad Mathews, executive director for the festival, said in a statement.

Most film festivals in the Austin area have opted for virtual or drive-in models since last March, though Fantastic Fest and Austin Film Festival held some limited in-person screenings in the fall. Sundance Film Festival this month partnered with Austin Film Society for a series of drive-in shows.

Submissions are now open for feature-length and short films. The deadline to apply is April 9, though the festival provided additional late deadlines. The films selected will be announced June 21.

Badges and day passes go on sale this summer. For more information, go to hillcountryff.com.