'Queer Eye' casting in Austin again amid COVID-19 production delay

Eric Webb
Austin 360

Rest easy, "Queer Eye" fans. You'll get your Austin season eventually.

The Netflix reality show has resumed casting in the Austin/Central Texas area, according to star Bobby Berk on Twitter.

Clues first emerged in late 2019 that the show — where home designer Berk, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, fashion stylist Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski and self-help czar Karamo Brown improve the lives of folks nominated by friends and family — would film its upcoming sixth season in Austin. Netflix confirmed the news in March.

“The Fab Five will return to their southern roots with a homebase in Austin, TX where they will scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC,” a news release from Netflix read.

The show put a halt on production early in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A couple stars stuck around for a while, notably Van Ness, who posted pics around town on Instagram, and Porowski, who filmed a cooking show. Both took home dogs from Austin Pets Alive.

Netflix announced March 11, 2020, that the sixth season of "Queer Eye" will bring the Fab Five to Austin.

To nominate someone in the Austin area to appear on the show, email qecasting@itv.com with their name, story and photos.

It was not clear from Berk's social media posts when filming would pick back up. According to CultureMap Austin, a Netflix spokesperson said no timeline has been set for a return to production.

Austin remains under Stage 5 pandemic guidelines.