'Queer Eye' casting in Austin again amid COVID-19 production delay

Rest easy, "Queer Eye" fans. You'll get your Austin season eventually.

The Netflix reality show has resumed casting in the Austin/Central Texas area, according to star Bobby Berk on Twitter.

Clues first emerged in late 2019 that the show — where home designer Berk, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, fashion stylist Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski and self-help czar Karamo Brown improve the lives of folks nominated by friends and family — would film its upcoming sixth season in Austin. Netflix confirmed the news in March.

“The Fab Five will return to their southern roots with a homebase in Austin, TX where they will scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC,” a news release from Netflix read.

The show put a halt on production early in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A couple stars stuck around for a while, notably Van Ness, who posted pics around town on Instagram, and Porowski, who filmed a cooking show. Both took home dogs from Austin Pets Alive.

To nominate someone in the Austin area to appear on the show, email qecasting@itv.com with their name, story and photos.

It was not clear from Berk's social media posts when filming would pick back up. According to CultureMap Austin, a Netflix spokesperson said no timeline has been set for a return to production.

Austin remains under Stage 5 pandemic guidelines.