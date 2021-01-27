Ethan Hawke bringing 'A Bright Ray of Darkness' to BookPeople event

Hawke hive, attention: Your favorite actor is bringing his new novel to Austin's largest indie bookstore.

Sometimes Austinite Ethan Hawke will discuss "A Bright Ray of Darkness" as part of a virtual BookPeople event at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15. Tickets, which come with a signed copy of the book and start at $32.95, are now on sale at bookpeople.com.

"A Bright Ray of Darkness" is described as the "blistering story of a young man making his Broadway debut in 'Henry IV' just as his marriage implodes — an utterly transfixing book about art and love, fame and heartbreak from the acclaimed actor/writer/director."

Hawke is a familiar face to fans of of director Richard Linklater's "Before Sunrise" trilogy and "Boyhood." "A Bright Ray of Darkness" is his first novel in about 20 years; he's also the author of "Rules for a Knight," "The Hottest State" and "Ash Wednesday."

