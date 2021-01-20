Austin's Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in adds new 'restaurant on wheels'

It's been a big few months for drive-in movie theaters, what with the coronavirus pandemic making indoor movies a precarious proposition for some. Austin's Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, which has locations in East Austin, downtown and Round Rock, has seen the benefit of the world's changed moviegoing habits, and for the new year, it's gotten a little glow-up. The drive-in has added a chef-curated concession restaurant at its Mueller location, according to a news release.

"Our brand new restaurant on wheels comes complete with a custom menu designed specifically to suit patrons of the drive-in experience," the theater announced. "It includes items such as the Werner Herzdog and the drive-in doughnut that is served fresh, hot and glazed to perfection."

Blue Starlite also is partnering with Austin food spots like Amy’s Ice Creams, Eldorado Cafe and Texas Coffee Traders, according to the release.

“With drive-ins, there is a familiarity that you have to reflect in the food. With that came hot dogs and burgers, but I didn’t want to just do that. I wanted to have my own variation and my own spin on it,” Cyrus Kinzel, Blue Starlite’s in-house chef, said in a statement. “There’s kind of an Asian spin on some of the menu items. I wanted it to be familiar but something out of the ordinary at the same time."

Also new for the Mueller drive-in: a StarBite Dinner/Theater series and an upgrade for its sideshow screen. In addition to the new food menu at Mueller, the concessions ordering system at all three locations has been retooled, as has the ticket purchasing portal online, according to the release.

For more information, go to bluestarlitedrivein.com.