Austin Film Society's Sundance satellite slate: monarch butterflies, El Paso teens and more

Park City is coming to Austin later this month, and now we know what it will look like.

Austin Film society announced late last year that it would serve as one of several satellite screens across the country for the Sundance Film Festival's 2021 event. The film society on Thursday released details about the screenings and panels coming soon.

The storied film festival, Jan. 28-Feb. 3, will take place both through a virtual platform and in-person screenings across the country, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Austin Film Society will present its screenings on the drive-in screen at Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms in Northeast Austin. According to a news release, organizers decided to go with drive-in screenings because of the city's worsening pandemic conditions; Austin is currently under Stage 5 guidelines. The film society's arthouse theater, AFS Cinema, has remained closed since March, but the society has held a few drive-in and socially distanced outdoor film events.

Sundance this week canceled its Los Angeles-area drive-in screenings, citing a rise in COVID-19 numbers in the area.

Tickets are on sale to Austin Film Society members at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with remaining tickets available to the general public on Monday.

More:'Selena,' a 'beloved icon,' belongs in National Film Registry, Joaquin Castro says to Library of Congress

The Sundance selections screening at Austin Film Society drive-in shows are:

• "Son of Monarchs" (directed by Alexis Gambis). A narrative feature, it tells the story of brothers from Mexico, one of whom is a butterfly researcher, whose parents died in a flood. The Austin screening will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28.

• "The Pink Cloud" (directed by Iuli Gerbase). A narrative feature that "eerily echoes life in lockdown," according to the official description, it tells the story of strangers who must seek shelter from a deadly cloud, which turns into an extended quarantine. The Austin screening will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29.

• "At the Ready" (directed by Maisie Crow). A documentary feature, Crow goes inside Horizon High School in El Paso, near the U.S.-Mexico border, to meet Latinx teens who are part of a criminal justice club. The Austin screening will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31.

• "The Blazing World" (directed by Carlson Young). A narrative feature, it tells the story of a suicidal young woman reckoning with the "smokiest and scariest corners of her imagination." The Austin screening will be at 8:30 p,m. on Jan. 31.

More:Austin360's favorite 25 movies of 2020: What and where to watch

• "Users" (directed by Natalia Almada). A documentary feature, it juxtaposes human innovations like trains and underwater cables with environmental havoc, as well as the effect of technology on children. The Austin screening will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.

In addition to the film screenings, the film society will host online film panels, which include a conversation between directors Richard Linklater ("Dazed and Confused") and Channing Godfrey Peoples ("Miss Juneteenth"); a panel dedicated to women film producers in Texas; a panel about perspectives on the U.S.-Mexico border; and a panel on filmmaking in North Texas. The film society also will host the second Texas edition of Black Media Story Summit.

For more information, go to austinfilm.org/2021-sundance-film-festival.