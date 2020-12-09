Austin American-Statesman will be a clue on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday

When you watch "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday afternoon, remember to respond in the form of a question. Because y'all are gonna know this one.

The Austin American-Statesman — hello — will be featured as a clue on the long-running quiz show, in a category about newspapers. Want to sink the easiest lay-up ever? Tune in at 4 p.m. on KXAN.

We'll update this story with the actual clue once the show airs, but for now, no spoilers.

