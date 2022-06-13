Tickets on sale for Sistine Chapel exhibit at Circuit of the Americas in Austin

You soon won't need a passport to see artist Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel. Starting next month, you can get a different kind of look at the famous piece right here in Austin.

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," featuring photos of the artwork, will run from July 8 through August 28 at Circuit of the Americas. The exhibit will be open during that time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

The photos will allow visitors to see the work up close, which can't be done at the actual Sistine Chapel in Vatican City as the work is on the ceiling.

"Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist's 34 frescoes," the exhibit's website says.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $18.90 for kids and $26.20 for adults. They can be purchased at: chapelsistine.com.

