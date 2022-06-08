Get your slide on: 6 water parks near Austin area to check out this summer

School's out and water parks are in. That goes for you, too, people without children —water parks are for everyone.

We've decided to round up a list of spots within driving distance of Austin to get your slide on.

Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort New Braunfels

400 North Liberty Ave., New Braunfels

It's a Texas staple, an icon and a classic. We could really go on and on about Schlitterbahn. The New Braunfels-based water park, which has another location in Galveston, is one of our favorite spots to cool off during the summer. Take a short drive down to New Braunfels and spend the day riding Dragon's Revenge and eating huge turkey legs. Daily tickets start at $39.99.

For all the details on Schlitterbahn, head to: schlitterbahn.com.

Volente Beach Resort and Waterpark

16107 FM 2769, Leander

Slides, volleyball and a pirate ship: What could be better? This water park is located along Lake Travis, making for nice views and a nice drive through some hills to get there. You can lounge on the water's edge with a beach pass or spend the day at the park. You can also bring your own food.

More information can be found online at: beachsidebillys.com.

Typhoon Texas Waterpark

18500 Texas 130 Service Road, Pflugerville

Sometimes you just need to spend a while in a lazy river, you know? Typhoon Texas has that slow float option, plus slides, a wave pool, a splash pad and more. You can expect classic water park grub, like corn dogs and Dippin' Dots ice cream. Make time to check out the bars, too!

For more information, go to: typhoontexas.com.

Kalahari Resort

3001 Kalahari Blvd., Round Rock

For those looking to avoid the sun but still have a good time, may we recommend an indoor water park? Kalahari Resort has one of those, and it comes with a swim-up bar, a wave pool, a lazy river, slides (obviously) and a wave simulator for those wanting to try their hand at surfing. Access to the water park is included with your resort stay, or you can purchase a day pass starting at $89.99.

More information can be found online at: kalahariresorts.com.

Quest ATX

10815 FM 1625, Austin

If you've been looking to try you hand at wakeboarding, this is the spot for you. Quest ATX includes an area for wakeboarding, and it has a blob, slides and a tower swing. You can also paddleboard.

More information can be found online at: questatx.com.

Splash Shack

1801 Clover Lane, Cedar Park

This one's for the kids. Well, mainly. They will need you to give them a ride there. This indoor water park was designed with kids up to 10 years old in mind. It has an interactive water structure for kids to play in. There is no water depth, save for the spots at the end of slides.

"Splash Shack is an ideal place for your little kiddos to enjoy a smaller water park experience," the water park's website says.

More information can be found online at: splashshacktx.com

Can't make it to a water park this summer? There's still fun to be had! Austin's splash pads are open through Sept. 18.

