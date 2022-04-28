Blue Genie Art Bazaar's May Market returns just in time for Mother's Day

Put on your walking shoes and get your dollars ready — Blue Genie Art Bazaar's May Market returns this weekend, and for every weekend after that through Memorial Day.

May Market, which is put on by the creators of holiday season mainstay Blue Genie Art Bazaar, hosts all kinds of Central Texas artists offering everything from home decor to jewelry to pottery and fine art. (The last time this writer went, she got a very cute jar that had a pin cushion for sewing pins on top.)

The first shopping day will be this Friday, and it will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday each weekend. The market is at 6100 Airport Blvd. The market is free, so if you want to browse first before making a decision, you can!

Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

“It’s official — May Market is an annual event,” said founder Dana Younger. “For years we have considered producing a spring show and we were thrilled by the reception of the first May Market in 2021. We’ve really embraced this opportunity to showcase even more local artists and our diverse arts community.”

Blue Genie also has online shopping for shipping or curbside pickup. Details: bluegenieartbazaar.com.