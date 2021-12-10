9 holiday cocktail recipes from Austin bars to make at home

Sometimes, you just don't feel like going out. We've compiled a list of holiday cocktails from bars across Austin, so go ahead and make a stop at your neighborhood liquor store on the way home from work instead. Impress your friends and family with the extent of your holiday cheer and whip up a drink like the Rosemary Toddy or Merry-mosa right at home.

Latke Punch from Kitty Cohen’s

Served at Kitty Cohen's pop-up Hanukkah bar, Get Lit, through December, this drink is a play on the traditional Hanukkah potato pancake dish. The recipe is perfect for a single-glass cocktail; multiply the recipe by the number of drinks you'll need if you're looking for a party punch bowl. ($12 at the bar)

1 1/2 ounces potato vodka

2 ounces apple cider

1/2 ounce Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

1/2 ounce lemon juice

For garnish:

Cinnamon

2 dashes of bitters

2 dashes of mint

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake. Serve in a rocks glass with ice piled high to the rim. Garnish with a dusting of cinnamon, two dashes of bitters and mint.

Read more:'Get Lit' this month at Kitty Cohen's pop-up Hanukkah bar

Merry-mosa from Hotel Granduca Austin's Visconti Ristorante & Bar

Dust off your Champagne glasses for this winter fizz, designed in the Visconti bar that specializes in northern Italian cuisine and cocktails. ($14 at the bar)

1 sugar cube

8-10 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

6 ounces prosecco

Festive sprinkle garnish

Soak sugar cube in Peychaud’s bitters and top with prosecco. Line the rim with holiday sprinkles and enjoy.

Buddy's Elf Fashioned from Lala’s Little Nugget

A classic holiday-inspired drink from a bar that celebrates Christmas year-round. You can't get any more authentic than this play on an Old Fashioned recipe from Lala's Little Nugget bar.

3/4 ounces Amador Whiskey

3/4 ounces Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

2 dashes of chocolate bitters

1 dash of orange bitters

More:Which Austin holiday bar you should go to based on your favorite part of the holidays

Bobby Burns from the Roosevelt Room

Named after the 1700s Scottish poet, this striking, scotch-forward drink is a perfect cold-weather warmer. ($16 at the bar)

2 ounces Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch

1/2 ounce Punt e Mes vermouth

1/4 ounce Bénédictine liqueur

2 dashes of Abbott’s bitters

1 squirt of salt tincture (one part salt, five parts water and five parts vodka)

For garnish: 4 sprays of Ardbeg An Oa Scotch

Build in a mixing glass. Add ice cubes and stir for 20 seconds. Strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with lemon oils, red plaid ribbon clipped around the stem with a mini dark wood clothespin and four sprays of Ardbeg An Oa Scotch on the red plaid ribbon.

Hot Buttered Painkiller from Tiki Tatsu-Ya

Take a stab at this more ambitious tropical cocktail recipe made with hot tea, rum, sweet butter batter and a special whipped cream that will be available in-house at Tiki Tatsu-ya until Jan. 1. ($14 at the bar)

1 1/2 ounces Caribbean rum blend

1 tablespoon butter batter (recipe follows)

4 ounces hot coconut chai

2 ounces Painkiller whipped cream (recipe follows)

Freshly grated nutmeg

For the butter batter:

8 ounces unsalted butter

6 ounces Steen's Louisiana Cane Sugar

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon ginger powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon shiro miso

For the painkiller whipped cream:

8 ounces Thai coconut milk

1 ounce dark rum

2 ounces tangerine juice

4 ounces pineapple juice

6 ounces granulated sugar

Add the rum and specified amount of prepared butter batter to your favorite festive coffee mug. Pour piping hot tea over batter and rum. Stir to combine. Top with specified amount of painkiller whipped cream, which can be made ahead of the season in larger batches and kept in the freezer for up to three months. Grate fresh nutmeg over top and enjoy.

More:Tiki Tatsu-Ya will be the most surreal restaurant and bar in Austin

Rosemary Toddy from Austin Motel’s Pool Bar

The perfect warm winter drink complemented by earthy and citrus tones, this trusty toddy recipe from the Austin Motel is sure to be a holiday staple. ($12 at the bar)

1 1/2 ounces bourbon

1/4 ounce honey

1 ounce lemon juice

4 ounces boiling water

1 sprig of rosemary

1 lemon wheel (for garnish)

Place all cocktail ingredients into an insulated cup, stir and garnish with the lemon wheel.

Tiger’s Tail from Carpenters Hall

A festive, bright red beverage with aged rum, lime juice and pimento dram makes a rich cocktail courtesy of the "New Eyes on Old Texas"-themed restaurant. ($15 at the Carpenter Hotel)

2 ounces El Dorado 12-year-old rum

1/2 ounce Hamilton Pimento Dram liqueur

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce Demerara syrup

4 dashes of angostura bitters

Microplaned nutmeg (for garnish)

Build in a shaker and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Double strain into Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with microplaned nutmeg.

Zilker Park Punch from Hotel Magdalena’s Summer House on Music Lane

This Austin restaurant is known for its local-inspired cocktail names, and this floral bourbon punch is no exception. Bring a little glass of home to wherever you travel this holiday season. ($14 at the bar)

2 ounces Old Forester Bourbon

1/2 ounce Lucano amaro

1/2 ounce honey cardamom syrup

Drop of orange flower water

Stir in mixing glass and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube.

Marshmallow World from Fierce Whiskers Distillery

Vanilla and pecan bring familiar holiday flavors to the warmth of rum and whiskey in this cocktail from the Southeast Austin distillery, which opened its tasting room this year.

1 ounce aged whiskey

1 ounce silver rum

1 gram vanilla bean paste

1/4 ounce pecan syrup

1/4 ounce Underberg digestif

Shaved nutmeg (for garnish)

Add ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir and strain over a large rock in a double Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with shaved nutmeg.

Related:Get a sneak peek of Fierce Whiskers Distillery in Southeast Austin