At San Jose Cemetery on Día de los Muertos, Austinites celebrate those who 'paved the way'

Strings of bright yellow and orange marigolds hung from the trees around the San Jose Cemetery. Lights shined on a multicolored altar scattered with dozens of photographs that sat near flowers, fresh fruit, cigarettes and bottles of tequila — offerings to honor departed loved ones in the tradition of Día de los Muertos.

Toward the front of the cemetery, Leilani Briseño knelt down and gently placed a candle at the grave of her great-great-grandmother.

Briseño lives two blocks from the cemetery, where she grew up visiting her ancestor's grave. She has called the Southeast Austin community of Montopolis home her entire life and said most of her family moved there in the 1950s. Although her father is from Mexico, she said they never celebrated the traditional Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, which honors the memory of deceased loved ones.

“My mom passed away 26 years ago, and so it’s always been hard for me,” Briseño said.

On Tuesday night, she joined around 300 people from across Austin at the cemetery to celebrate the holiday. Theater company ProyectoTEATRO hosted the event, called Fandango de los Muertos, and performers of all ages took the stage in eight symbolic music, dance and theater performances.

Briseño said she hopes to continue the annual tradition of celebrating with her 8-year-old nephew, as this is their third year attending the event.

“A couple years ago, I was driving by on this day, and I saw them decorating. I came with my little nephew,” Briseño said. “This is a good way to embrace (loved ones') departure and celebrate their life. It’s not like we’re like, ‘Oh they died, and we’re upset.’ I like that we’re celebrating them; I just need to go do it at my mom’s grave.”

Originally established in the early 1900s, the cemetery on Montopolis Drive sits at the center of an Austin community with a rich history as a home to families of color; 80% of its residents are Latino or Black, according to a five-year U.S. Census Bureau estimate in 2019. Montopolis resident and community activist Susana Almanza said many families are the result of interracial marriages between those two demographics.

“It is a community where Spanish is still kind of the primary language spoken in this area, and English is secondary,” Almanza said in a March interview.

Luis Ordaz Gutiérrez, the artistic and executive director of ProyectoTEATRO, said the mission of the South Austin theater company is to preserve Latino cultures through performing arts and provide culturally relevant programming in Spanish. Six years ago, as celebrations of the holiday grew in popularity and cultural appropriation of it became more widespread, the group wanted to host a more authentic observance in a Hispanic cemetery, Gutiérrez said. They stumbled upon San Jose.

“As an immigrant, we don't have loved ones buried on this side of the Rio Grande,” Gutiérrez said. “Even though the people buried at the San Jose are not our blood family, they are our ethnic family. They are our language family. They are our ancestors. They're the ones who paved the way for us to be here.”

As gentrification and displacement continue to encroach upon East Austin, Gutiérrez said Fandango de los Muertos activates the Latino community in its efforts to preserve both the San Jose Cemetery and its sister cemetery, San Jose II. Neither site has been adopted into the group of cemeteries officially operated and maintained by the city.

“Both of these graveyards were some of the very first resting places for Mexican immigrants in Austin, and that rich history is priceless for us to save and to really understand,” Gutiérrez said.

After years of plant overgrowth, dumping and natural deterioration, the cemetery and many of its unmarked, mowed-over graves were in a state of disrepair. While some descendants within the community tried to maintain the cemetery, it wasn’t until South Austin native Joaquin Rodriguez spearheaded efforts that official cemetery preservation and care began. Moved by a desire to preserve his own cultural history, Rodriguez began bringing his own tools and gathering support for the sites in 2019 after discovering he had relatives buried at San Jose, as well as San Jose II, which sits about 6 miles away and is undergoing work to make it more accessible to visitors.

“Montopolis history is Austin history, and it's also Texas history,” Rodriguez said. “Working with the cemeteries is connecting back to the legacy of what created these places and the role that they played in the community at a certain point in time.”

According to research conducted by (Re)claiming Memories, a team based out of the University of Texas that specializes in restoring histories of communities of color, many of the immigrant farmworkers who are buried in the cemeteries passed away during the 1918 influenza pandemic. Gutiérrez said this parallels the disproportionate effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Latino communities.

“Unfortunately, the history of the people buried there parallels the history and the reality of our community currently,” Gutiérrez said. “If we look at the data, the pandemic has ravished the Latino and Hispanic community more so than our other counterparts.”

As a result of the efforts of both Gutiérrez and Rodriguez, people show up from across the city to assist in manual labor, help organize funds and advocate for the preservation of the two cemeteries. A formal organization dedicated to its care under the Montopolis Community Development Corp. is currently pending, Rodriguez said.

After weeks of clean-up and preparation, Austin residents worked together to set up the stage and altar for Día de los Muertos and distribute more than 70,000 marigolds donated by H-E-B across the site. The night began with both an Indigenous blessing (performed with dancing and drums by Danza Azteca Guadalupana as an homage to the pre-Hispanic elements of the holiday) and a Catholic blessing that included the lighting of the candles.

Largely sponsored by the nonprofit organization Southwest Key, the event also came about through the artistic direction of Rachel Rivera and her SUREM Dance Company in South Austin. The dance performances were an interpretation of Xantolo, or Día de los Muertos festivities that take place in central-south Mexico, and included children of all ages, including 17-year-old Serenity Shaw, who played the character of a clown in a dance designed to make fun of death.

“It removes the stigma behind death being bad, because it’s something that a lot of people fear,” Shaw said. “I’m Mexican-African American. ... So, for me, (the holiday) is important just to learn more about where I come from.”

Walking around the cemetery with her arms full of marigolds, South Austin resident Dianne Gomez held tightly onto two photographs of her sister and father. After her sister passed away from COVID-19, Gomez said her friend, Briseño, encouraged her to come to the celebration.

“Just coming here and contributing in my small, flowery way … it’s good for the soul. It’s good for yourself to make you feel closer (to them),” Gomez said. “The beauty of the flowers and the kids and everyone gathering, for whatever their reason is — maybe it’s just to hear the music or play the games — but they’re here.”