10 haunted spots in Austin, around Texas to scare you this Halloween

Don't just watch the thrills play out on the screen this Halloween season; go experience the shattering glass, creaking floorboards and howling wind yourself at haunted locations across Texas.

Here's a guide to 10 haunted spots to put on your spooky season bucket list:

Austin spots

Littlefield Home

A looming Victorian mansion stands out from the rest of the University of Texas at Austin campus on the corner of West 24th Street and Whitis Avenue. Built in 1893 by George Littlefield, it has been called “the most haunted spot in American academia” and is the oldest home on UT’s central campus. Rumors say the ghost of Littlefield and his wife, Alice, haunt the halls of the home. The interior isn’t open to the public, but its striking exterior is certainly still worth a visit.

The Tavern

Staff at this historic bar on West 12th Street and South Lamar Boulevard refer to the paranormal presence as Emily, the Tavern’s resident ghost. Emily was a sex worker when the Tavern used to be a brothel during Prohibition, until tales say she was killed by soldiers. The Tavern staff say she makes her presence known by knocking things off shelves or walking around upstairs.

The Driskill Hotel

This hotel was built in 1886 and has been deemed one of the most haunted hotels in America by Curbed, a real estate website. Guests and hotel staff report encounters with the deceased original owner Col. Jesse Driskill himself, as well as the ghosts of several young women. Many paranormal fanatics have their own theories about the most haunted floors and rooms within the Sixth Street hotel.

The Clay Pit

You wouldn’t expect it from the outside, but this Indian restaurant resides in one of Austin’s oldest establishments. Originally built in 1853, the Bertram Building is supposedly still haunted by the spirit of a child who died of typhoid fever there in the 1800s.

Worth the drive

Von Minden Hotel in Schulenburg

The small Texas town of Schulenburg sits an hour and a half east of Austin, between San Antonio and Houston off Interstate 10. One of the tallest buildings in the town is the Von Minden, a hotel and movie theater hybrid built in 1929. Locals tell the story of several different apparitions of people who tragically died in the hotel but whose spirits never left. It’s attracted the attention of ghost fanatics and historians alike.

The Marfa Lights

Nothing says spooky quite like an October night in a small West Texas town. Marfa is known for its art and culture, but many visitors make the trek every year to see the famous Marfa Lights. These paranormal phenomena are glowing orbs that unpredictably appear at night in the desert just outside of the town. Theories of what causes the lights range from the ghosts of Spanish conquistadors to aliens.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern in Wimberley

This historic beer joint and dance hall is named after the nearby limestone ridge. It claims a history of being built on an ancient Indian campground in the 1890s. The tavern and ridge are about an hour drive from Austin and come with a large collection of ghost stories.

Enchanted Rock near Fredericksburg

Visit this Hill Country hiking spot at night to experience a taste of the rock’s large collection of supernatural activity. Once the territory of local American Indian tribes and exploration grounds for Spanish soldiers, some say the shouts and groans of these spirits are still heard around the rock.

The Haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin

This 1840 hotel boasts more than 13 roaming spirits and plenty of supernatural activity. It’s been featured on many paranormal investigations and television entertainment features. Guests interested in staying a few nights are given access to the entire second floor. The hotel also leads tours of the property.

USS Lexington in Corpus Christi

Take a trip down to the Texas coast to visit this famous World War II aircraft carrier, nicknamed “The Blue Ghost.” Now a museum, visitors can walk the same dark bowels of the Navy ship where around 400 people died during the war. The ship’s visitor center hosts haunted houses every October, but even visitors who tour the ship for educational purposes said they’ve had hair-rising supernatural experiences.