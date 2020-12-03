Dave Chappelle returns to Stubb's with Joe Rogan for Austin residency

Dave Chappelle clearly loves Austin.

Less than a month after performing three sold out socially-distanced shows at Stubb's BBQ, the comedian will return to the Red River Cultural District venue for a 10-night residency.

For five of the shows he will be joined by fellow comedian, podcaster and newly-minted Austinite, Joe Rogan. The rest of the shows are billed as "Dave Chappelle and Friends."

Tickets to the shows, which kick off on Dec. 8 and continue through Dec. 20, go on sale Friday at noon. Like the November shows, they are not for the faint of wallet. Tickets are sold by tables of four, six and eight and are priced at $250 per person (even for the limited view seats). Only one party will be seated at each table.

All ticket holders will get a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival, and masks will be required in the venue. Also, cell phones are banned.