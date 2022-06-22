Historic Ski Shores Café reopens on Lake Austin with patio and retro vibes

A DJ spinning nostalgic summer tunes and a waterskiing pyramid of folks that looked like something out of a vintage postcard opened the newly renovated Ski Shores Cafe over the weekend on the banks of Lake Austin (2905 Pearce Road).

More restaurant news:Austin's big night at Beard Awards: Edgar Rico, De la Vega and newcomer Bailey all winners

The prolific and distinctive McGuire Moorman Lambert group updated the historic restaurant on Lake Austin to echo 1970s and '80s lake vibes, with the café spilling from a cozy interior to a sprawling lakefront patio and a turfed play and lounge area.

The menu features traditional lakeside fare like hamburgers, nachos, salads, fried seafood and frozen drinks. A kids menu includes grilled cheese and chicken tenders, and a breakfast menu is offered on the weekends. Ski Shores is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More openings:Health-conscious Picnik opens restaurant and bar in South Austin

MML took over operations of the restaurant, originally opened by the Fowler family in 1954, from Austin Java founder Rick Engel last year.

MML founding partner Larry McGuire, who started going out to Ski Shores as a kid in the 1980s and has shared a boat with friends for about a decade, thinks some Austinites may not realize the importance lake culture has historically played in the city, and admits he has long wanted Ski Shores for his company’s growing portfolio.

“Ski Shores has always been about good, old-fashioned boating culture, seeing boats pull up and getting off barefoot and that whole vibe,” McGuire said. “Growing up here, the lake is such a big part of it, and I don’t think some people necessarily associate it with Austin. It was definitely more of a ski bum/lake rat type town when I was growing up.”