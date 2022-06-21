Exclusive: Health-conscious Picnik opens restaurant and bar in South Austin

Owner Naomi Seifter got to several trends pretty early in Austin, opening her health-conscious restaurant that catered to specialty diets, Picnik, in a shipping container on South Lamar Boulevard in 2013.

She expanded her healthful eating brand that focuses on plant-based, gluten-free and refined-sugar-free items to North Austin in 2016. On Tuesday, she opened her first South Austin brick-and-mortar location in the mixed-use building at 1600 South First St.

The restaurant features a menu with familiar Picnik bowls, salads, sandwiches and Texas-inspired comfort dishes made with ethically sourced meats, along with its trademark butter coffee and bone broths. The South First restaurant is the first Picnik location to offer a full bar, serving cocktails with a “functional twist” that include adaptogens (lion’s mane mushrooms, chaga, et al) and superfoods.

The new Picnik, which features a walk-up window, is initially open 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday but will add coffee bar, lunch and weekend brunch service July 5. Underground garage parking is available, with Picnik offering validation for two hours.

