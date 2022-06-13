Austin's big night at Beard awards: Edgar Rico, De la Vega and newcomer Bailey all winners

Austin had its biggest night in the history of the James Beard awards Monday. Two Austin chefs and one out-of-towner who recently opened two restaurants in the city took home major awards.

Nixta Taqueria chef-owner Edgar Rico on Monday night earned the title of emerging chef at the James Beard Foundation awards in Chicago. It is the first time an Austin chef has received the honor.

The graduate of the Culinary Institute of America received local and national attention for the creativity and craft he brings to his tacos and tostadas at the East Austin taqueria he opened with partner Sara Mardanbigi in the fall of 2019. The couple's restaurant quickly ascended to the top tier of Austin Mexican restaurants with dishes like a beet tostada and duck confit taco.

“Honest to God, I did not expect to win this award tonight,” an emotional Rico said from the stage in Chicago while receiving his award. “This is huge for La Raza. This is huge for my people. For all the taqueros out there in the world, anything is possible, because if you work your ass off, you can be here on this stage.”

Rico worked in the kitchens of the celebrated Son of a Gun, Sqrl and Trois Mec in Los Angeles before coming to Austin. The chef told the American-Statesman Monday night by text that the award was a culmination of all of the hard work put in by him and his fiancé, Mardanbigi. He also hinted at some future plans.

“To see this dream come true, it honestly means the world to me," Rico wrote. "And all I know is the future is bright. And you will definitely be seeing some more projects from Nixta hospitality in the future.”

Rico's win set the stage for another big win for an Austin chef. El Naranjo chef Iliana de la Vega won the award for best chef in Texas. After the cancellation of the awards in 2020 and 2021, this was the first time the award for Texas had ever been handed out.

Mexico City native De la Vega, who moved to Austin from Oaxaca with her husband, Ernesto Torrealba, more than a decade ago, tearfully accepted the award and thanked her home country of Mexico for "teaching her" and the United States and Austin for receiving her. This was De la Vega's first Beard award.

De la Vega told the American-Statesman Monday night that she had worried her business would not survive the pandemic, but even her semifinal nod had helped usher in a new wave of business.

"We thought we were not going to make it and look at this," she said via text message. "It's an honor that we have to live for."

Chef Mashama Bailey may not be an Austin chef, but the co-owner of The Grey in Savannah did open two restaurants in Austin in April and Monday night took home one of the evening's biggest prizes — outstanding chef in the country.

Bailey, who opened The Diner Bar and Grey Market at the Thompson hotel with partner Johno Morisano, thanked her parents, mentors, business partners, chefs and employees at her Savannah and Austin restaurants in her speech and said, "Thank you for betting on Black."

The new-to-Austin chef acknowledged that Black and brown-owned restaurants and mom and pop businesses had been "bubbling underneath the surface for a long time," and that with her win, "Today a little Black girl or a little Black boy can see themselves as a future outstanding chef."

The big year for Austin chefs at the Beards actually started Sunday night, when Dai Due chef-owner Jesse Griffiths on Sunday night won a book award for his "The Hog Book: A Chef's Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Pigs."