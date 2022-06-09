Les Dames d'Escoffier hosting Austin picnic fundraiser for Ukrainian children Sunday

The Austin chapter of the culinary nonprofit Les Dames d'Escoffier, an organization that promotes working in the culinary and hospitality industries, is hosting a picnic Sunday at Vista Brewing in Driftwood to raise money for a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Attendees of the event, which takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. on International Children's Day, can purchase picnic baskets for two for $75, with all of the proceeds going toward the hospital donation. The basket includes hummus and cumin beets from TLV, salads from Prep To Your Door, a cheese board from Antonelli's Cheese Shop, croissants from Epicerie, cotton candy from Fancy Fluff Gourmet Cotton Candy, pies from Tiny Pies, blue and yellow macarons from Emmer and Rye, two beers from Vista Brewing, and a $10 gift card from Kome.

Picnic baskets can be supplemented with six chicken legs from Sala & Betty ($15), chicken liver pate from Casero ($10), wagyu beef jerky from Dai Due ($5) and more.

"Watching the war happening in Ukraine, we are heartbroken," the organization wrote in an email. "Whole cities, families, so many innocent lives are destroyed. But for the suffering kids we just can't stop thinking about. The ladies from Les Dames d'Escoffier Austin couldn't stay indifferent!"