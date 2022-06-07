Sweet Ritual closes permanently after Ukraine war causes ingredient shortages

After a temporary closure caused by the pandemic, vegan dessert favorite Sweet Ritual is closing up for good. In part, it's because of another crisis: the war in Ukraine.

Owner Amelia Raley announced the news last week via Instagram.

"The pandemic has been a wild ride and hasn’t been kind or easy for small businesses. We’ve done our best to pivot, but it’s clear it’s time to move on," Raley wrote.

In January, the dairy-free ice cream store locked up its Airport Boulevard location indefinitely. Then, Raley reopened it in the spring with limited hours.

But other factors conspired against the shop. Raley's recent post announcing the permanent closure cited shortages of two ingredients that are processed or grown in Ukraine (including safflower oil, according to Axios), as well as increases in food costs and the cost of living in Austin. Raley also mentioned a "personal health situation" as a factor.

Sweet Ritual opened in 2011, originally sharing a space with JuiceLand on 45th Street before relocating to its longtime home on Airport Boulevard.

This week, Sweet Ritual will sell off its final stock of ice cream pints and buckets, as well as liquidating its merch, furniture, equipment and more. The sale will take place from 3 to 7:30 p.m. June 8-10 at the shop's production kitchen (8711 Burnet Road, Suite H 100-101).

Gift certificates and credit cards will be accepted as payment. The sale will be first come, first served.

Go to sweetritual.com for more information.