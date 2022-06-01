Texas French Bread will be baking for the public again, future of damaged building unclear

Texas French Bread owner Murph Willcott wants to start getting baked goods from his beloved Austin institution back into the hands of the people who love the bakery.

It’s the best way he knows how to say thank you to a community that rallied around him and his employees after a fire in late January that caused more than $1 million in damages to the campus-area favorite.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, a GoFundMe campaign raised about $200,000 for TFB, which Willcott says went to paying severances and health insurance for many of his employees.

“We’re still kind of dumbstruck by the amount of money the community came across with,” Willcott said. “It really left me feeling like we have a responsibility to this community to do our best and is there something we can put back out there in a reasonable near term basis that will work and that will respond to that call.”

What the native Austinite and longtime owner of the bakery has come up with in the near term is a commercial kitchen space leased from Prep ATX in North Austin that will allow his team to start making baked goods that will be sold at farmers markets, via Farmhouse Delivery and to wholesale clients.

Willcott has not nailed down the specifics of which farmers markets he’ll attend (they we’re previously at Lakeline and Mueller), but hopes to be back up and selling to the public by the end of June.

“I’m hopeful there’s going to be a decent amount of people wanting to buy baked goods from us again,” Willcott said.

Once available to the public, the TFB menu will be a truncated version of some of the bakery’s classics. Customers can likely expect several cookies, a combination of breads (baguettes, artisan breads and sandwich loaves) and a wide selection of pastries.

A few new wood beams have gone up at TFB in recent weeks, but that’s not an indication of an imminent return of the bakery. Willcott says he has fielded interest from people who hope the bakery returns, and he has employed structural engineers and an architect to see if they can get to a stage where a proper assessment could determine what it would take to bring back the bakery to the same address that it occupied since 1986.

While the future remains hazy, Willcott has total clarity around why TFB is able to start its comeback.

“We would not be in the position to be doing any of this if it were not for the goodwill and generosity that stepped in and supported us and our staff in the immediate aftermath of the fire,” Willcott said.