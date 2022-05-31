Barley Swine and Tatsu-Ya veteran chef brought on to elevate APT 115 into a restaurant

APT 115 entered the Austin market in 2018 as a small wine bar on the ground floor of the 7East apartment building at 2025 E. Seventh St.

The concept, which featured a couple dozen seats, initially served a few dozen bottles and meat and cheese boards that they outsourced. But APT 115 has grown over time, its wine list now extending to 400 labels from around the world. Earlier this year, the bar brought on a chef with a remarkable resume to elevate its food offerings.

Chef Charles Zhuo, who has worked as research development chef and head chef for the Tatsu-Ya restaurant group and as executive sous chef at Barley Swine and sous chef at José Andrés' famed Minibar, is now creating a local and seasonal tasting menu at APT 115. Given the chef's history, diners won't be surprised to find elegant plating of dishes like snapper crudo with passionfruit and macadamia nuts, or manchego fondue with cauliflower.

The tasting menu, which is served 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, is offered at $105 ($155 with wine pairing and $205 with "bespoke" pairing), and APT 115 is also serving the dishes a la carte, with prices in the $14-$32 range.

APT115 follows the trend of wine bars that have expanded their offerings over the years, like Aviary Wine & Kitchen on South Lamar Boulevard. It is yet another of Austin's new elevated restaurants in an intimate space, too, like Pasta|Bar and Toshokan.