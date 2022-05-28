Troubadour Festival bringing together some of the best barbecue in Texas and country music

The Troubadour Festival is pairing two beloved Texas institutions — country music and barbecue — for an all-day throwdown on June 4 in Georgetown.

We’re not talking a few corporate barbecue restaurants or home cooks. Troubadour is rolling smoked meats from almost 50 restaurants from around the state, including some of the top names in Texas.

The lineup includes Austin360 best barbecue standouts Distant Relatives, LeRoy & Lewis, Micklethwait Craft Meats and Interstellar Barbecue, along with other Texas greats like 2m Smokehouse (San Antonio), Blood Bros. BBQ (Houston), Feges BBQ (Houston), Kreuz Market (Lockhart), and Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue (Tomball).

The music portion of the event will be co-headlined by the Josh Abbott Band and Flatland, and include William Clark Green, John Baumann, Jacob Stelly, Slade Coulter, Parker Ryan and Jordan Nix.

Tickets for the barbecue and music cost $125, with music-only ($60) and VIP tickets ($225) also on sale. The event starts at noon, and the barbecue portion of the festival ends at 4 p.m. For more information on tickets and the lineup, visit troubadourfestival.com.

This is the second iteration of the Troubadour Festival, with the first taking place last November in Celina. Troubadour, which is operated by Double Tap Entertainment and its co-founders Chase Colston and Cody Johnson, also is planning a Sept. 10 event in Tyler and a return to Celina on Oct. 15.