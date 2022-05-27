Dough Boys, one of the best pizza trailers in Austin, is closing permanently

If you want to sop up one of Meanwhile Brewing's hoppy IPAs with some supple, doughy pizza, this weekend will be your last opportunity. Dough Boys pizza trailer is closing after almost two years of slinging pizza in Austin, the owners announced on Instagram this week.

Max Tilka and Tony Curet opened the trailer in June 2020 and moved it to Meanwhile last summer. The trailer was known for its puffy Neapolitan pies and tasty collabs with some of the city's best taco trucks. Tilka told Eater Austin that "it’s simply time for a new chapter for the team."

Meanwhile remains a home for some of the city's top mobile food operators. Pueblo Viejo, one of the city's best taco trucks, and Distant Relatives, a top 10 barbecue destination in Austin, both serve at Meanwhile, as does Bésame ice cream truck and new arrival Smokin' Banh Mi.

More:Why Meanwhile Brewing is one of Austin's favorite breweries, from good beer to green space

More:Poke Bay on the Drag is closing after UT bought its building. It's gone viral on TikTok