Why Meanwhile Brewing is one of Austin's favorite breweries, from good beer to green space

After six years working at one of Portland's most decorated breweries, beer-making vet Will Jaquiss moved to Central Texas in late 2017 with a vision for a new kind of Austin brewery.

Inspired by local coffee and beer gardens, Jaquiss landed on Meanwhile Brewery's southeast location in April 2018.

"I wanted to bring world-class and high-level beer, and combine it with that Hill Country experience," Jaquiss said. "I was trying to bring that a little closer to Austin and do it at an elevated level."

Meanwhile Brewery opened in October 2020, with Jaquiss, the owner and brewmaster, deciding to veer away from the look and feel of a traditional brewery.

Instead of "sticky floors and weird smells," sales and marketing director Conner Gilfillan said, Meanwhile is a space that uses sports, live music, food, family and cold brews to form a place of togetherness.

"It was really important to us to create a space that wasn't your typical garage door brewery, where if you don't know the differences between IPAs, you're kind of scolded. That's everything we're trying to avoid," Gilfillan said. "We wanted to create a space that was really comfortable even for people who don't like beer to gather."

Along with the brewery's taproom and 15-barrel brewhouse, Meanwhile's outdoor space is a backyard-style enclave filled with trees, outside seating and food trucks.

The 3.7-acre brewery has become a favorite among Austinites because of its growing list of specialty and award-winning IPAs and lagers, as well as spins on traditional cocktails.

"There's always something new at Meanwhile, something innovative and fun," Gilfillan said. "We're pushing the envelope on IPAs and trying to learn how to develop something that is always moving, while also being grounded and true to our style."

Jaquiss said the family-owned brewery now distributes its products to over 100 Austin bars and restaurants and has made more than 95 new beers since its opening. The 100th beer will debut by June, and a wild and sour barrel program will be released in the coming months.

The scene

Meanwhile's taproom is filled with high-table seating and group tables that surround the main bar, but once you peer through the space's windows, you'll find what makes the brewery a charming and homey escape.

The outdoor area is like stepping into a metro park, except with a lot of beer.

There's an open field with a performance stage, benches to seat up to almost 800 outdoor guests, a jungle gym and a 50-yard soccer field. And an outdoor bar was installed in April to ease up the long lines inside the brewery on the weekends.

On the other end of the brewery, you'll find culinary spots like the Damien Brockway-led Distant Relatives food truck, which serves smoked barbecue plates and savory side dishes. Meanwhile is also home to taco truck Pueblo Viejo; pizza-makers Dough Boys; international fusion spot Smokin Bahn Mi; and Bésame, an ice cream shop on wheels.

With its drink and culinary options and laidback feel, Meanwhile could be a great place to spend a day working remotely, meet for a friendly get-together, have a family outing — adults, kids and all dogs alike — or just kick back to see a local band hit the outdoor stage.

Menu highlights

Don't linger on a single beer or cocktail too long. Aside from staples like the Meanwhile Pilsner, Secret Beach Tender Robot and Meanwhile Helles, the brewery has a new rotation of specialty brews weekly.

The IPA-centric brewery's menu regularly introduces new flavors and reels in favorites from the dozens of others they've created since opening in October 2020. Patrons can also sip Meanwhile's hard seltzer cocktails and wine-based aperitifs, like the sake sangria, paloma, Kalimotxo, spicy margarita and amaro hot toddy. Coffee drinks and nonalcoholic beverages are also available.

Upcoming events

Professor Rafe & the Fables and Mohawk Bendswill hit the outdoor stage from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 19. Tickets are free and can be found at eventbrite.com.

Selena Tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda and DJ KICKIT will play a show at Meanwhile from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on May 21. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/bidi-bidi-banda-with-dj-kickit-tickets-267880306207.

On May 22, the Western Civilization and Otis Wilkins will take the concert stage from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Entry is free and open to all ages. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/the-western-civilization-otis-wilkins-tickets-313744788107.

Texas artist Graham Wilkinson will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 24. The event is free to the public and tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

For more events, visit meanwhilebeer.com.

Where

3901 Promontory Point Drive

Hours

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

This story is part of a new occasional series exploring Central Texas' breweries, distilleries and bars. Have a favorite? Email your recommendations to ehopkins@statesman.com.