Popular East Austin pasta trailer Patrizi's opens restaurant in West Austin

Almost a decade after opening a pasta food trailer in East Austin, Nic Patrizi has expanded his Patrizi's brand.

Patrizi's, which started as a food truck outside the Vortex Theater in 2013, recently opened a brick-and-mortar location at 1705 Cuernavaca Drive in the Cuernavaca neighborhood of West Austin.

More restaurant news:McGuire Moorman Lambert opens Lou's on Barton Springs Road in old Austin Java spot

The restaurant's core menu is centered on its fresh homemade fettuccine pasta made with local eggs. Those tensile noodles are the base for dishes like cacio e pepe and carbonara. The menu also features salads and appetizers like arancini and focaccia.

More restaurant news:Poke Bay on the Drag is closing after UT bought its building. It's gone viral on TikTok

Patrizi's in Cuernavaca is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.