McGuire Moorman Lambert opens Lou's on Barton Springs Road in old Austin Java spot

The road once known as Austin's Restaurant Row has a fresh but familiar face. The prolific and distinct McGuire Moorman Lambert hospitality team today opened Lou's at 1608 Barton Springs Road.

The family-friendly spot is the second Lou's; the original opened in 2019 on East Cesar Chavez, and serves breakfast tacos, burgers, rotisserie chicken, soft serve and more.

The old building on Barton Springs Road, which throws off some Texas State Parks vibes, was home to Austin Java from 1995 to 2018, and before that Pizza Nizza. Since Austin Java closed, the building briefly housed Irish Pub Darcy's Donkey and later Ski Shores Cafe. MML bought the Ski Shores brand in 2021 and is revamping the original cafe on the lake.

From 2021:Exclusive: McGuire Moorman Lambert buys Ski Shores Cafe, will open Lou's on Barton Springs

Lou's on Barton Springs Road is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.