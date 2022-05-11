Poke Bay on the Drag is closing after UT bought its building. It's gone viral on TikTok

Poke Bay did something unprecedented on Tuesday afternoon. The poke shop on the Drag, nestled among University of Texas buildings, closed for two hours in the middle of the day.

Owners Paul and Priscilla Song needed to restock their restaurant following a crush of lunchtime business.

What led to the biggest sales day in the business’ four-and-a-half-year history? Had there been a $1 poke bowl sale? Was there a story in the news about the health benefits of a raw fish diet?

No, and no. The answer: TikTok.

The Song’s daughter, Angelica, took to the social media platform on Monday night and posted an emotional plea for people to support her parents’ business in its final weeks.

The building that houses Poke Bay and four other businesses at 2001 Guadalupe St. was purchased by the university in December. The shops will eventually be displaced. Angelica tearfully detailed in her video that her parents, who had been active community members and fought through the pandemic to keep their small business alive, were going to be left with no compensation or assistance from the university to relocate.

By Tuesday morning, the video had received more than 100,000 likes (the number was at over 250,000 by Wednesday afternoon). The love wasn’t just coming from social media. The line at Poke Bay extended out the door most of the day before Paul Song had to wave the white flag and put up a sign saying that the business had closed for two hours to restock.

Even with the handwritten sign in the window, people continued to pop in and ask if they could order food, acknowledging that they had seen the TikTok video and offering their condolences.

Seoul native Paul Song, who moved with his wife to Austin from Orange County in 2017, thanked each person who entered and asked them to return at 4 p.m.

He had asked his daughter on Monday not to post the video, as he was wary of toxic comments on social media and wanted to protect his daughter from any negativity, but the post from Angelica, who works as a product marketing manager for YouTube, proved to be one of the most positive things to occur in the history of Poke Bay.

The Songs opened the restaurant in October 2017 and created a loyal following of UT students and faculty over the years, even catering some campus events. The success of the business drew interest from several buyers, who, according to Paul Song, offered up to $275,000 to buy Poke Bay pre-pandemic.

“We turned it down because we wanted to be here. We enjoy being here,” said Song, a father of two. “We enjoy interacting with young folks. It keeps us young. And we get to see people graduate and come and go.”

William and Sally Corbett, who operate an LLC that owned the property that has been in their family since 1936, sold the business to the McCombs School of Business Foundation in December 2021. Records indicate the property was then immediately sold to UT. The sale price was not made public, and William Corbett told the American-Statesman he was not legally allowed to discuss the sale. County tax records appraise the building’s value at $1.5 million.

“From my landlord’s perspective, UT made them an offer they couldn’t refuse,” Paul Song said. “I understand it, and I got the shortest end of the stick.”

This is not the first time an independent restaurant has had to shutter due to a property sale to UT. Burger joint Players met the same fate in 2016, four years after the university purchased the land on which that campus-area favorite sat.

Paul Song said his lease, which was set to end this October, had two option periods of five years. When he approached UT a couple of months ago about his desire to explore those options and extend his lease, a representative from the university sent the Songs a letter saying that it planned to give them a 60-day termination notice later this summer, a provision that was part of the lease.

Paul and Priscilla Song decided that staying open during the depressed economic period of summer made little sense just to make some money in September and October, so they asked out of their lease early. The university obliged. The restaurant will close at the end of May.

“With UT expanding, I kind of knew it was coming,” Paul Song said. “I get it from a business perspective, and I certainly knew what was on the lease. But it’s kind of tough, because we just got through the pandemic. In that sense, it was tough to swallow.”

When asked by the Statesman about the future of the building and the possibility of relocation assistance for the displaced businesses, UT spokesperson Eliska Padilla said in a statement: "As the university continues to find ways to serve our students, provide additional housing options, and advance our educational mission, we acknowledge the challenges created by our growth — especially combined with Austin’s growth. We appreciate the role local businesses have in our campus community, and we will engage them in conversations about other university options for relocation."

Song said he and his wife are too busy dealing with their current situation to imagine what the future may hold. They’re also emotionally and physically exhausted.

“My wife and I, we’re hurt. We’re devastated,” Song said. “We’re Christians. God brought us here. Maybe he has something else planned for us.”

This story has been updated to include a statement from the University of Texas.