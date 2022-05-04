Former Houston chef brings creative comfort to Hill Country with Hildee's Texas Dine-Inn

Chef Ryan Hildebrand grabbed diners’ attention in Houston when he opened burger-centric FM Kitchen & Bar last decade. The Houston Chronicle described FM Kitchen as a restaurant “created to evoke the nostalgic pleasures of burger joints along Texas’ rural farm to market roads."

Hildebrand left FM Kitchen a few years ago, and his new venture finds him not just evoking farm to market roads, but working on one. The chef opened Hildee’s Texas Dine-Inn in March on FM 3237 in Wimberley.

I’m not one to go to a restaurant when it first opens, usually waiting two months before giving one a shot in order to let staff get systems down tight. But these are strange days, and I spend a lot of time in Wimberley, a town that can always use a good new restaurant.

The modern but rustic space at Hildee’s is divided between indoor and outdoor areas at the crest of a hill just a stone’s throw from Blue Hole Regional Park, which should make it a big hit for the hungry post-swim masses during swimmin’ hole season.

The picnic tables on the covered patio offer fitting ambiance for the creative comfort menu that’s highlighted by tender pork ribs sloppy with a mildly sweet and earthy beet sauce that will leave you looking like the Joker. The smoker sits just on the other side of an outdoor bar, and though you won’t find pounds of brisket stacked on butcher paper, you can get it crammed into fried tawny star-shaped Rangoons filled with gooey cheese and served with a syrupy sweet and sour sauce.

We didn’t sample the burger, here dressed with smoked cheddar, tomato jam and candied bacon, on our first visit, but if the kitchen takes as much care with it as it did with handmade pasta twirled about roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes and a sunglow egg yolk, I’m pretty sure I’ll be into it.

Hildebrand is joined at the restaurant by some of his former co-workers at fine dining restaurant Triniti in Houston, including head pastry chef Caroline Gonzalez, whose offerings include a chocolate and salted caramel candy bar that knows just when to break.

The restaurant features a full bar, which would have been unheard of in Wimberley decades ago, and the Paloma was a balanced and refreshing point of entry.

Hildee’s joins a local dining scene anchored by popular longtime favorite Leaning Pear that recently welcomed Creekhouse Kitchen and Bar and in recent years has seen the addition of Community Pizza and Beer Garden, the upmarket Jobell Cafe and Bistro, and Texas Longleaf Craft Kitchen + Bar.

Creekside Cookers, which always seemed to do brisk business tucked back on River Road, recently closed but former educator Kelly Evers has continued his barbecue operation from a trailer branded Kelly’s Barbecue on Ranch Road 12 just north of the town square. A casual fish restaurant will soon take Creekside Cooker’s place, and if fried fish and shrimp aren’t able to bring in enough folks post river sittin’, I don’t know what concept will work at that address that has already been home to a Tex-Amex and steakhouse concept.

Hildee’s opens at 3 p.m. for happy hour and dinner Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.