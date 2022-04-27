Austin newcomer finalist for best chef in America; three others named Beard finalists

Austin can't claim Savannah chef Mashama Bailey as one of its own, but the chef did pick the Texas capital as her first foray as a restaurateur outside of Georgia.

Bailey, whose Diner Bar and Grey Market both opened in the Thompson Hotel earlier this month, was named Tuesday as one of the five finalists for best chef in the country by the James Beard Foundation.

Related:Chef Mashama Bailey brings famous Savannah touch to Austin’s new Diner Bar and Grey Market

Several Austin chefs with longer ties to the city also were honored. Also garnering national attention was chef Edgar Rico of East Austin taqueria standout Nixta Taqueria, who landed on the list of six for best emerging chef. The graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, who brings creativity and craft to his tacos and tostadas, worked in the kitchens of the celebrated Son of a Gun, Sqrl and Trois Mec in Los Angeles before coming to Austin.

More:Exclusive: World-class chef visiting Texas for first time and cooking at Nixta Taqueria

Mexican chef and El Naranjo owner Iliana de la Vega was named a finalist in best chef in Texas; De le Vega earned her third semifinalist nod this year. This is the first year that Texas will have its own winner for best chef. The Lone Star State was granted its own category in 2019, and semifinalists for the category were named in 2020. But the new award was not handed out in 2020 or 2021, so this is the first year that a Texan will be crowned culinary king or queen of the state.

Joining De la Vega in the Texas category are Tiffany Derry (Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch), Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen (Xin Chào in Houston), Quy Hoang (Blood Bros. BBQ in Bellaire) and Steven McHugh (Cured in San Antonio).

Jesse Griffiths is a heck of a Texas chef, as well, but the owner of Dai Due was recognized for his writing (and sourcing and culinary ethos). His and photographer Jody Horton's book, "The Hog Book: A Chef’s Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Pigs," is one of the three semifinalists in the single category cookbook section.

The foundation will hand out its awards June 13 in Chicago.

For subscribers: 2021 Austin360 Dining Guide: The 20 best new restaurants that opened in the past year