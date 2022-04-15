Tokyo nightlife-inspired bar Domo Alley-Gato reopening in East Austin after long break

The time for a dog and a drink is ... meow.

After an extended dormancy, Domo Alley-Gato will reopen for service on April 21, the Tatsu-Ya restaurant group announced this week. In the early days of the pandemic, the outdoor bar served to-go options, pressing pause in May of 2020 before reopening its East Austin patio that September as a dining space for neighboring sister restaurant, Ramen Tatsu-Ya.

The outdoor hangout first opened in 2018 as a concept modeled after two kinds of Japanese bars: tachinomiya, or standing bars, and yokocho, which translates to “alleyways off to the side of a main street.” The experience at Domo Alley-Gato is meant to evoke nightlife in big-city Japan, according to its founders.

“We wanted to create an immersive environment where people can relax, enjoy unique drinks and food, and feel as if they stumbled into the back alleys of Tokyo,” Ramen Tatsu-Ya co-owner Tatsu Aikawa said in a statement when the bar first opened.

Upon Domo Alley-Gato's return, fans can expect their favorite cocktails, sakés and beers, as well as other creative drinks, like Kirin Ichiban Cold Caps and the bar's DIY Chu-Hi, a menu that lets people pick their spirit and a house-made tonic to mix in.

The bar's menu will include its Karē Ban Ban Dog, a teriyaki beef frank in a fried panko brioche bun topped with Domo Karē chili, as well as small dishes like pork dumplings, twice-fried chicken karaage with garlic aioli, and spicy edamame.

Domo Alley-Gato will be open from 4 p.m. midnight daily. For more info, go to domo-tatsuya.com.