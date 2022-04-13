Kerlin BBQ owners open Kerlaches barbecue kolache trailer in East Austin

One of the city's best barbecue operators has spun off one of its quintessential Central Texas offerings into its own business.

Bill and Amelia Kerlin long have wed the Central Texas traditions of smoked meat and kolaches, serving smoked meat-stuffed pastries from their East Austin Kerlin BBQ trailer off and on for years.

Now they've given the kolaches (which are actually klobásník, but we've all just agreed as Texans to ignore the fact that kolaches have sweet fillings and use the term kolache in a blanket fashion) their own platform.

From 2020:Austin's best barbecue

Kerlaches trailer opens Wednesday at 2505 Webberville Road and will serve the savory pastries from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or sold out) Wednesday-Sunday. There is not a menu available online, but you can almost certainly expect a brisket and cheddar version, along with sausage, jalapeno and cheddar, and possibly pork shoulder with Monterrey Jack.

More restaurant news:Tacodeli opening location in Southwest Austin at end of April

Kerlaches is next to Veracruz All Natural, who was a longtime neighbor of Kerlin BBQ on East Cesar Chavez St.

More restaurant news:Exclusive first look: Go inside new Austin restaurant Pecan Square Café

The Kerlins opened their eponymous barbecue trailer in East Austin in 2013, and Kerlin BBQ has made repeated appearances on our list of best barbecue in Austin ever since.