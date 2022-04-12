Tacodeli opening location in Southwest Austin at end of April

Tacodeli is about to venture farther south than it ever has. The Austin minichain will open a location at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Suite B-150 in Circle C on April 28. It will be the seventh Austin location from the brand that was founded in 1999.

The restaurant, which will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, will serve its regular menu of familiar tacos, along with cocktails, draft beer and canned alcoholic beverages.

The opening celebration on April 28 will feature an early morning workout session at 7 a.m. when the doors open, as well as a photo booth, special giveaways and two live music performances.

Tacodeli Circle C will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to this new location, Tacodeli will take over the old Fabi & Rosi space near Deep Eddy pool. The restaurant group plans to open a "dinner-focused cantina with Tacodeli influences" in 2023.

More:Round Rock Donuts brings famous orange treats to Cedar Park

For subscribers:2021 Austin360 Dining Guide: The 20 best new restaurants that opened in the past year

More:Exclusive: Olamaie chef-owner bringing new chophouse to South Congress Hotel