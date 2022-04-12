Perry's opening Central Austin location of its Carve American Grille

Having created a sensation in Southwest Austin, Perry's Restaurants is preparing to bring its Carve American Grille concept to Central Austin.

Carve will open in the new Grove development just south of 45th Street and Bull Creek Road later this year.

The American grill concept is a slightly more casual and clubby version of Perry's and serves classic chophouse fare like ribeyes, grilled salmon and cedar-plank redfish, along with playful creations such as lobster corndogs, Wagyu beef cupcakes and chicken fried pork chops.

More:Tacodeli opening location in Southwest Austin at end of April

The new location, like the original, will feature a massive bar and patio area. Carve is the first retail tenant announced for the Grove, a 76-acre mixed-use community that has already welcomed residents.

Exclusive first look::Go inside new Austin restaurant Pecan Square Café, opening Monday

Restaurateur Chris Perry, whose steakhouse chain originated in Houston, opened the first Carve off Southwest Parkway in December 2019.