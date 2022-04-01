Round Rock Donuts brings famous orange treats to Cedar Park

Yes, it's called Round Rock Donuts, but the newest location of the Central Texas institution is actually located in Cedar Park.

The new bakery opened at 1614 E. Whitestone Blvd. in recent weeks, serving its famous orange-hued donuts, pastries and kolaches.

More:Sweet Ritual vegan dessert shop reopens, plus 11 other frozen treats in Austin

Makers of arguably the most famous donuts in Central Texas, Round Rock Donuts was opened by Reinhold R. Moehring as Lone Star Bakery on Main Street in Round Rock in 1926, according to the bakery’s website.

The business is now operated by Cathy Guderyahn, daughter of Jan and Dale Cohrs, who bought the business from the bakery's fifth owner, Charlie Baird, in 1978.

Round Rock Donuts is open 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.