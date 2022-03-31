Yes, Cedar Park now has its very own Via 313

Denizens of Northwest Austin and the suburbs beyond it no longer have to trek into town to get a thick, square slice of Detroit-style pizza from Via 313.

The restaurant group opened its first suburban Austin location this week at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park. It is the fourth area brick-and-mortar location from the company founded by brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt, who opened their first East Austin trailer in 2011.

The brothers partnered in 2020 with Savory, a restaurant fund operated by Utah-based Mercato Partners, to expand the brand across Texas and into other markets. Savory is an investment partner in a portfolio of restaurant and beverage brands that includes Utah-based R&R BBQ and Swig.

Via 313 has already opened a location in Orem, Utah; a location for Round Rock is in the works.