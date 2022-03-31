Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Yes, Cedar Park now has its very own Via 313

Matthew Odam
Austin 360
Via 313 opened in Cedar Park on March 28.

Denizens of Northwest Austin and the suburbs beyond it no longer have to trek into town to get a thick, square slice of Detroit-style pizza from Via 313. 

The restaurant group opened its first suburban Austin location this week at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park. It is the fourth area brick-and-mortar location from the company founded by brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt, who opened their first East Austin trailer in 2011. 

The brothers partnered in 2020 with Savory, a restaurant fund operated by Utah-based Mercato Partners, to expand the brand across Texas and into other markets. Savory is an investment partner in a portfolio of restaurant and beverage brands that includes Utah-based R&R BBQ and Swig.

Via 313 has already opened a location in Orem, Utah; a location for Round Rock is in the works. 