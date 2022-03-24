Traveling dinner series brings together dozens of top Austin and national chefs this week

The Indie Chefs Community, a group that was launched from an annual dinner series founded at Foreign & Domestic in 2014, is putting on a series of collaborative dinners through the weekend that will feature dozens of Austin and visiting chefs.

The Austin events are part of a 10-city traveling series intended to bring established and rising talent together to not only provide elaborate dinners for guests but also promote equity and shared values and foster a sense of community among the chefs.

ICC dinners are being hosted in collaboration with Good Work Austin, a small business and hospitality advocacy group that works to champion social justice, fight food insecurity and raise awareness around issues like equal pay and sustainable work environments.

The Thursday night dinner at Foreign & Domestic showcases food from more than a dozen chefs, including Philip Speer of Comedor, Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass, Metzger Bar & Butchery and Black Lodge in Richmond, Va., Jo Chan of Eberly, Seth Temple of Le Chat Noir in New Orleans, Philip Frankland Lee of Austin’s new Pasta|Bar, and more. Tickets to the 7p.m. dinner, which will include chef conversations not just around the food but also the organization’s mission, start at $225. An after party takes place at L’Oca d’Oro.

The 12-course dinner Friday night will see Fiore Tedesco of L’Oca d’Oro; executive pastry chef Ariana Quant of Uchi; Houston’s Justin Yu of Theodore Rex and the forthcoming Hotel Lucine in Galveston; Sara Hauman of Portland’s Tiny Fish Co.; host chef Sarah Heard of Foreign & Domestic and many more join forces. Tickets start at $225.

Saturday will feature an afternoon pop up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Foreign & Domestic, highlighted by Mexican food from Brooklyn chef Alan Delgado and El Paso native, formerly of Comedor, and masa maker Maricela Vega. The meal is a la carts, and ICC recommends making online RSVPs. Saturday night’s dinner that begins at 9:30 p.m. is also a la crate and will serve as a fundraiser for Foreign & Domestic’s forthcoming patio. Online RSVPs recommended.

Sunday finishes things off with a barbecue pop-up featuring smoked meats from Chuck Charnichart, pitmaster of standout Goldee’s Barbecue in Fort Worth, recently named the #1 barbecue restaurant in Texas Monthly. Online RSVPs recommended.

And Sunday night’s final dinner is another 11-course affair, this time with wine pairings, with food from all of the chefs who have gathered for the weekend. Tickets start at $275.

The series of traveling dinners from ICC will lead up to the founding of Commune, an “experiential dining compound” slated to open in Houston in 2023.

Get tickets here.