Austin sends something to California: Uchi opening a location in Los Angeles

Everybody complains about Californians moving to Texas. But not all traffic is moving West to Southwest.

Austin-based Hai Hospitality announced Monday that it would open a location in Los Angeles in 2023. The sushi restaurant will be in West Hollywood at 9001 Santa Monica Blvd. It will be the first Uchi location in California, joining the outside-Texas ranks with Denver and Miami. There also are locations of the restaurant chef Tyson Cole opened in Austin in 2003 in Houston and Dallas.

Uchi Los Angeles will be built on the footprint of the former location of iconic restaurant The Palm.

Hai also plans to open Japanese whiskey and small bites bar Uchiba in downtown Austin this year.