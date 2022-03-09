Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's taco and French toast food truck rolls into Austin

Who knows if The Rock is "running," but he's definitely rolling. The oversized actor, humanitarian and oft-whispered presidential candidate has sent his food truck Mana Mobile to Austin.

The mini tour of the food truck, which is an extension of The Rock's Teremana Tequila brand, started with a visit Wednesday at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, where hospital employees and first responders were treated to complimentary tacos and French toast sticks.

Wanna know what The Rock is cookin'? The truck will be parked from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St., serving tacos and French toast sticks. There's no word whether Johnson himself will be on hand during the activation that coincides with the start of South by Southwest.