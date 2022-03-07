A new taste is in town for SXSW this year: Hot Tacos food truck

Sisters Maritza and Reyna Vazquez have probably earned more press and regular customers off their migas taco than any taqueria in Austin.

Of course, their Veracruz All Natural food trucks and Round Rock taqueria make more than the perfect breakfast taco (see: fish taco and chicken quesadilla).

Now, the women who have run one of Austin’s most successful food trucks for almost 15 years have found a new canvas on which to showcase their cooking.

They will introduce Hot Tacos to the hungry South by Southwest masses beginning this week on Rainey Street. The “nighttime taco concept,” as the Veracruz natives are calling it, will serve a menu that includes cochinita pibil, vegan al pastor and consomé tacos, along with aguas frescas, which were the stars of their first mobile operation.

The Vazquezes have already road-tested the concept with an extended pop-up at the Line Hotel in Los Angeles, where they opened a Veracruz location last year.

Hot Tacos will be located at 75 Rainey St., and serve from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. March 11-20.

So, if you don't brave Rainey during SXSW, can you still get a taste of the new concept? A rep for Veracruz said the truck will stay open at the same location through the spring, though it won't be a permanent addition to the Austin food scene.