Tatsu-Ya team opening barbecue-and-ramen concept in former Contigo space in East Austin

Tatsu Aikawa and his crew of creative culinarians have wowed Austin with ramen (Ramen Tatsu-Ya), Asian smokehouse (Kemuri Tatsu-Ya) and Tiki bar concepts (Tiki Tatsu-Ya). Now, the chef and his team have a new creation they're about ready to unleash on the scene.

The Tatsu-Ya team is taking over the former Contigo space on Anchor Lane in East Austin for "a brand new concept on the horizon that will bring together two umami-packed culinary crafts of ramen and barbecue, as informed by Tatsu's Japanese heritage and Central Texas upbringing," according to a news release from the restaurant group.

“In Japanese, the word 'en' translates to 'circle' and means 'fate' or 'karma,' and this new project brings that to mind — it feels like coming full circle from when I cooked my brisket ramen in the Contigo kitchen for an episode of ‘BBQ With Franklin’ that Andrew (Wiseheart, former chef/owner at Contigo) hosted seven years ago, and throwing it back to 2013 when the dish was born during a shift family meal,” Aikawa said in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to pursue the idea of Texas regional ramen, and when this serendipitous opportunity presented itself, I saw the chance to make it a reality. We’re excited to bring this concept to life with new creative energy and serve the community.”

The group hopes to open the restaurant at 2027 Anchor Lane in late summer.