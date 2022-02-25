Aw, shucks: Austin Oyster Festival is back this weekend with mollusks, music and bloody marys

The ninth annual Austin Oyster Festival takes over Republic Square (422 Guadalupe St.) on Saturday, with oysters served in almost every form imaginable — raw, fried, grilled, folded in bread and dunked in gumbo.

Bars will be serving wine and cocktails, and there will also be a special bloody mary bar set up in the park. Tickets cost $75 and include seven tasting vouchers. Extra vouchers can be purchased for $5, and children 8 and younger get in for free.

More Austin food:Tex-Mex alert: Houston-based Fajita Pete's delivery opens first Austin location

More things to do:This Black-owned Austin art gallery has an 'American History' lesson for you

A VIP lounge ($125) will include complimentary cocktails and bites from chef Shane Stark of Mongers Market + Kitchen, Austin Oyster Co., Parkside, Shore Raw Bar & Grill and Salt Traders Coastal Cooking.

The event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., will also include live bluegrass from the Blue Mist and Lost Pines, as well as Cajun tunes by Chansons Et Soûlards.

Due to its setting in a city park, the Austin Oyster Festival will follow the park's Covid protocols. Details and tickets at austinoysterfestival.com.

Can’t make it down to Republic Square? Dive into one of the many restaurants around town that feature oysters on the menu.