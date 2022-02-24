What to eat and drink near Austin FC's Q2 Stadium

Ramon Ramirez

Special to the American-Statesman

Congrats! You left work early and have an hour to kill before the Austin FC game. You could walk into the stadium and enjoy a beer that will cost more than $20 after tip (nothing wrong with living premium and popping for the Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish), or you could not do that and enjoy the surrounding offerings.

The Austin FC season opener against FC Cincinnati is Saturday at Q2 Stadium. We've put together a fan guide of things to know when joining the #VERDE family. In this installment: five great Austin FC-area beverages and five must-eat foods to enjoy this season.

Best places for drinks near Q2 Stadium in Austin

4th Tap Brewing Cooperative’s Soundcheck lager

Nicknamed the “crispy boy,” this brewery’s light blonde lager is a refreshing delight. It’s also offered in a plastic cup should you, say, quietly wander out the door and walk to the stadium with it. Note: 4th Tap's staff does not encourage this, they told the Statesman.

Oskar Blues’ in-house, Pedialyte-style electrolyte beverage

I love Oskar Blues, because it’s spacious and friendly, even if it’s the non-local brewery. (It’s based in Colorado.) But for the rowdy fan who may overdo it, the brand does sell an in-house version of Pedialyte, the children’s drink to which adults suffering from hangovers often turn. It's called Revitalyte.

Circle Brewing’s Austin Anthem Ale

Cardone, the Austin Anthem president, told the Statesman that Circle Brewery plans to revive this Season 1 classic this coming season. An easy pour so cool and refreshing, I’d regularly buy it at my local Central Market.

Hopsquad Brewing’s El Zapatista Mexican lager

Austin’s Mexican lagers were a popular pre-pandemic treat at places like St. Elmo Brewing Co. and Austin Beerworks. Hop Squad does them — basically a Vienna-inspired lager that our neighbors to the south began brewing in the 19th century and sold into labels like Dos Equis — right.

Celis Brewery’s Celis Pale Bock

This ‘90s classic is back at the revived Celis Brewery. The Belgian recipe that made us fall in love way back when is rich but drinkable, perfect for a pregame patio think.

Austin food:Best new restaurants in town, according to Matthew Odam

Best food near Austin FC's Q2 Stadium

Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster Rolls in the Oskar Blues lot

According to Oskar Blues’ staff, which the Statesman surveyed on a recent Tuesday night, the brewery’s onsite food trucks will be consistent this season. In addition to Garbo’s filling and classic New England fare, San Diego-style taco truck Daygos will remain on the premises.

Spicy Boys at Fair Weather Cider Co.

It’s a big awesome chicken sandwich. They also do cauliflower nuggets. Closed Tuesday night to make way for a street-style hot dog residence, Fair Weather staff say that local chain would resume operations very soon and likely by the Feb. 26 season opener. Also: Not that spicy, let’s be honest.

Dough Squad’s Verde Hasta La Muerte pizza at Hop Squad

This is basically a Margherita (mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, puffy crust). Everything works as you expect and hope.

SXSE Food Co. at 4th Tap Brewing Cooper

A menu that blends Southern classics like fried chicken with Southeast Asian flavors, this food truck is great when you have more pre-game headspace and want a proper meal. The outdoor seating is comfortable and spacious relative to most food trucks’ one picnic table. The menu — ribeye skewers, caramel wings — is fun for all ages.

Bao'd Up at Q2 Stadium

The steamed meat buns by local chain Bao’d Up are a hearty halftime treat that, with all due respect to brisket nachos, are not going to leave cheese on your pants.