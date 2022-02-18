Tex-Mex alert: Houston-based Fajita Pete's delivery opens first Austin location

I have been spending time caring for family in Houston in recent months. Friends established a Meal Train for my family, through the online calendar service that helps organize food delivery. Over my first few weekends in Houston, one name kept popping up: Fajita Pete's.

Containers of flame-grilled chicken and beef marinated in a tangy, citrusy mixture, along with grilled onions and all of the other accoutrements you expect with the quintessential Tex-Mex dish, would arrive multiple times a week, almost always packed with queso, chips and salsa.

It was the first time I'd ever heard of the restaurant started by Pedro "Pete" Mora in Houston in 2008, and I immediately thought that the concept, which offers both its own delivery and third-party delivery, would probably do well in Austin (or really any market). The pandemic has proven that fajitas are one of the meals that holds up best to delivery travel. (See also: pizza, Thai and Chinese.)

Michael Blalock apparently was thinking the same thing. The University of Texas graduate and Houston resident recently opened the first Austin location of the business that began franchising in 2015.

The new local Fajita Pete's is located at 5523 A Balcones Drive, but the location will be pretty irrelevant to most (beyond the radius limit), because Fajita Pete's is primarily a delivery business, though the restaurant also offers curbside pickup and a few seats inside.

Blalock, who tells the American-Statesman he has Central Texas franchise rights for the next four years, will open a location in Cedar Park at the H-E-B Center at RM 1431 and Parmer Lane this summer. He currently is scouting his next two locations.

Fajita Pete's is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with online ordering for delivery and takeout. Fajita Pete's delivers to areas within about three miles of its Northwest Hills location, Blalock says, but travels further for catering orders made in advance.