Renovated and expanded Clive Bar reopens this week on Rainey Street after two years

The longest-tenured bar on Rainey Street has all grown up. And then some. Clive Bar, which owner Bridget Dunlap opened in an old bungalow at Davis and Rainey streets in 2009, is reopening at 4 p.m. Wednesday after almost two years of construction.

The once-small bar, which debuted months after Dunlap opened the modern Rainey Street bar Lustre Pearl, now looks more like a ship than a modest bungalow on the street that was rezoned for commercial development in 2005.

The building soars to a third floor bar and includes a roof deck and 48-foot concrete wall. Clive Bar management also announced on Instagram that the mezcal hut, Bar Illegal, on the back of the property will also reopen.

Since Clive Bar opened, the Rainey Street entertainment district has become home to dozens of bars, condos, restaurants, food trucks and hotels. During that time, the street has changed from a sleepy residential street home to century-old houses that often stayed in families for generations to one of the city's most celebrated and slighted — depending on who's talking —, nightlife districts.

As a sign of the ever-changing times, even Lustre Peal, the street's first bar, was displaced by a high-rise and moved to East Austin in 2015 before a second generation Rainey Street location of Lustre Pearl opened at 94 Rainey St. in 2019.

Dunlap also operates Lustre Pearl locations in South Austin and Denver and Clive Bar's Rainey Street neighbor Container Bar.

Clive Bar opens just weeks before South by Southwest kicks off, and though the bar has been home to shows by artists like Charles Bradley and Future Islands in past years, it is not currently listed as an official venue on the SXSW site.