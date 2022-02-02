Exclusive: Chicago hospitality group sets opening date for Wax Myrtle’s at Thompson hotel

Chicago-based Land and Sea Dept., the hospitality group and creative studio behind popular and eye-catching Windy City venues like Longman & Eagle and the Chicago Athletic Association, is opening Wax Myrtle’s on February 14 on the fourth floor of the newly opened Hyatt property Thompson Austin hotel downtown at 506 San Jacinto Blvd.

The casual restaurant will feature a menu from chef Nick Erven, formerly executive chef at Perla’s, that blends contemporary American and Mediterranean influences. Dishes will include Spanish octopus skewer with sweet onion, shishito and ancho chili; roasted artichokes with balsamic vinegar and black-eyed pea falafel; griddled Gulf shrimp with bone marrow-chili butter; and a pork chop with brown butter pecan glaze.

The space is designed by California-based agency Studio Collective, with wood, leather and steel accents and plenty of of greenery populating a space that is meant to reflect an urban retreat that flows out to a pool area overlooking the city. The bar sits near the pool and features cocktails inspired by West Texas and Mexico, complementing the vibe of the restaurant named after a Southern shrub.

Wax Myrtle’s also features private dining areas, a lounge and a private tasting room with adjoining billiards and gaming spaces.

Wax Myrtle’s will soon be joined at the luxury hotel by the Grey Diner Bar and the Grey Market, two concepts from partners Johno Morisano and award-winning Savannah chef Mashama Bailey.