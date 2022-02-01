Vegan ice cream shop Sweet Ritual on Airport Boulevard closes indefinitely in Austin

A cold treat favorite of vegans and sweets lovers in Austin has bowed out due to the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic. Sweet Ritual owner Amelia Raley announced Monday on social media that she is indefinitely closing the shop on Airport Boulevard, writing that the temporary closure is a "hiatus."

“During the past two years, we have faced drastic supply chain issues and with it substantial increases in raw goods, a partner exit, and low sales due to pandemic variants,” Raley wrote of the business that opened in 2016. “Although we did our best to adapt to these changing market conditions, we have unfortunately reached that point where we can no longer afford to operate and need to take a hiatus to regroup, refocus, and restructure so that we can bring back the best ice cream we can to our customers.”

More Austin dining:Birdie's pop-up in Austin is specifically a red-sauce joint, not just any 'Italian restaurant'

Exclusive:Texas French Bread owner says 'no replacing what has been lost' from fire

Raley added that she is “confident that this is going to be a temporary suspension.’ The Sweet Ritual website will have a list later this week of places where customers can buy cakes and pints while Sweet Ritual is on hiatus.

Sweet Ritual got its start in 2011, when it shared a space inside the current Juiceland at 45th and Duval streets. Sweet Ritual moved to its own shop in 2016 following a successful Kickstarter campaign.

For subscribers:95 places to get cold desserts in Austin